Kia entered the Indian market in 2019 with the Seltos SUV and the company has announced that it has managed to sell 2 lakh units of the car to date. The Kia Seltos is a compact SUV that rivals the Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq and the upcoming Volkswagen Taigun .

In a statement, the company confirmed the 2 lakh units were sold in two years of its operations in India. Additionally, Kia India has also sold 1.5 lakh units of connected cars in this period.

The Seltos SUV has contributed over 66% of the total sales of Kia India. The South Korean car manufacturer has also crossed cumulative sales of 3 lakh units. The second most popular SUV in the three-car line-up is the Kia Sonet.

Around 58% of the sales of Kia Seltos comes from the top variants of the line-up. Kia claims that automatic transmission comprises 35% of the total units sold. Additionally, the petrol powertrain seems to be gaining more traction as diesel comprises 45% of overall sales.

Kia India Executive Director and Chief Sales and Business Strategy Officer Tae-Jin Park said, "Success milestones are always a huge boost to motivation as it enhances our passion for serving customers better. These back-to-back milestones are a testament to our commitment to bringing a revolution in the auto industry and catering to the new age, young-at-heart dynamic buyers with class-leading premium products."

Park further added that the Indian passenger vehicle (PV) market is undergoing a transformation due to changing customer trends, increased desire for the latest features, and cutting-edge connected-car technology.

In terms of connected tech variants, Kia Seltos occupied a major chunk with 78% share. The sub-4m compact SUV Sonet registered 19% share.

