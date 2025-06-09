Kia’s India senior VP Hardeep Singh Brar quits, likely to head BMW India
Summary
BMW’s current India president Vikram Pawah is expected to move to a global role.
Hardeep Singh Brar, senior vice president and head of marketing and sales at Kia India Pvt. Ltd, has resigned and is likely to join as the next India president of German luxury carmaker BMW, according to two people directly aware of the matter.
