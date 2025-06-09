Kia’s India senior VP Hardeep Singh Brar quits, likely to head BMW India

"Hardeep's diverse experience with key automakers such as Maruti, VW, and Kia will support BMW in expanding into deeper markets over time, particularly as the company gears up for potential product diversification into more cost-effective EV segments under expected FTA with Europe. This strategic shift will require increased engagement with Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in India, moving beyond the current focus on metros and Tier 1 cities," Bhavna Kaushik, co-founder of Abuzz Consulting, an automotive focused executive search firm from New Delhi, said.