Kia India has announced to open bookings for the 2023 model of Kia EV6 in the country on April 15. To recall, the vehicle debuted in 2022 with a starting price of ₹59.95 lakh (ex-showroom). Its price was increased in January this year.

After the price revision, the Kia EV6 is priced at ₹60.95 lakh (ex-showroom) for the GT Line. Price of the GT Line AWD model remains unchanged at ₹65.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

As mentioned above, Kia EV6 was launched in 2022. Bookings started on May 26 at selected 13 cities and at around 15 dealerships across the country. It includes Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Gurugram, Noida, Jaipur, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Hyderabad and Kolkata

The auto manufacturer says Kia EV6 has received overwhelming response from the buyers. The company has delivered 432 units of the car in the last seven months.

Speaking about commencing accepting bookings again, Tae-Jin Park, MD & CEO - Kia India, said,"We are thrilled with the response to our first premium EV offering, the EV6, which has established itself as a design and technology marvel and has won multiple awards since its launch. As a symbol of our commitment to electrification and sustainability, the EV6 has created history by becoming one of the best-selling products in its first year. We are proud to be leading the way towards a more sustainable future and will continue to grow the segment to grow our business. For this year, we are focussing on importing more products to cater to the audiences who couldn’t get their hands on the premium car last year by expanding our dealer network. We are confident that the EV6 will continue to lead the premium EV segment with its splendid performance in the market."

Kia EV6 uses the Hyundai’s EV platform, E-GMP which means Electric- Global Modular Platform. The electric car is expected to use 77 KWh battery pack and with a range of around 528 kms in single charge. Kia EV6 can go from 0-100 km/h in 5.2 seconds, the company claims.

The EV6 is sold in Moonscape, Snow-white pearl, Runway Red, Aurora Black Pearl, and Yacht blue colour options.