Kia India to re-open bookings for EV6 in India on April 15: All details1 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 02:32 PM IST
- Kia EV6 was launched in 2022. Its price was increased in January this year. After the price revision, the Kia EV6 is priced at ₹60.95 lakh (ex-showroom)
Kia India has announced to open bookings for the 2023 model of Kia EV6 in the country on April 15. To recall, the vehicle debuted in 2022 with a starting price of ₹59.95 lakh (ex-showroom). Its price was increased in January this year.
