Kia launches India’s ‘fastest’ EV charger in Kochi: All details

The DC fast charger has come up at Kia’s Kochi dealership called Incheon Kia, is a part of the automaker’s efforts to create an EV charging network across the entire India.
Kia, a Korean automaker, has launched India's fastest EV charger unit in Kochi, Kerala. The automaker has installed a 240 kWh DC fast charger for electric passenger vehicles in the Southern state, Kerala.
The DC fast charger has come up at Kia’s Kochi dealership called Incheon Kia, is a part of the automaker’s efforts to create an EV charging network across the entire India. Earlier in June this year, Kia launched the EV6, its first electric vehicle. Moreover, the Korean automaker is aiming to drive in more EVs for the Indian market in the coming months.
It is noteworthy that the Kia DC fast charger in Kochi is not exclusive to Kia's customers. Infact, the DC charger facility is opened up for all EV owners in and around Kochi, Kerala. Users can charge their EVs at this facility by paying per usage.
Furthermore, Kia is strengthening its EV journey in India as it recently launched its fastest 150kWh charger unit in Gurgaon.
According to Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer at Kia India, the automaker has just kickstarted its EV journey in India which he execs to grow in coming days. The automaker brand has already announced that it would launch its first India-centric electric vehicle by the year 2025.
Sohn states, “These are exciting times for EVs. We aim not just to be a part of the mobility revolution of EVs in India but to make EV ownership aspirational, accessible, and inclusive. Our global best EV, Kia EV6 launched in India earlier this year and it is the perfect illustration of our philosophy. Subsequently, launching this 240-kWh DC fast charger for EV passenger vehicles in Kochi brings me joy."
To recall, the Kia EV6 was launched in India, earlier this year. This car uses Hyundai's EV platform, E-GMP which means Electric- Global Modular Platform. The electric car is expected to use a 77 KWh battery pack and with a range of around 528 kms in single charge. Kia EV6 can go from 0-100 km/h in 5.2 seconds, the company claims.
Kia EV6 is offered in two variants; GT and GT-Line with all-wheel drive. The GT variant can generate 229 hp at 350 Nm of peak torque while the GT-Line is expected to give 347 hp of power at 605 Nm of peak torque.
