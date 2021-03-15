New Delhi: Kia Motors India Ltd, one of the new entrants in the Indian automobile market, on Monday, announced the appointment of Hardeep Singh Brar as the national head of sales and marketing with immediate effect.

Brar, will join Kia Motors from Chinese company Great Wall Motors, where he served as the director of sales and marketing.

“Brar will be responsible for enhancing Kia’s leadership position in the Indian market and for enabling the next wave of growth. Brar brings over two decades of experience in the automotive industry to Kia, having most recently served at Great Wall Motors as director, marketing and sales," said the company is a press statement.

Brar has held senior leadership positions across sales, network, and marketing functions at Maruti Suzuki, Volkswagen, General Motors and Nissan. He holds a mechanical engineering degree from Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Punjab and is also an alumnus of Harvard Business School.

“Kia has been able to disrupt the Indian automobile industry and emerge as a market leader in a record time and with Brar onboard, we are confident of consolidating our position further through a more consumer focused approach," said Kookhyun Shim, managing director and chief executive officer, Kia Motors India.

Kia Motors entered the Indian automobile market in 2019 with a mid size sports utility vehicles, Seltos. Last year the company forayed in to the compact SUV segment with its product, Sonet. Kia has manufacturing capacity in Andhra Pradesh with a production capacity of 3 lakh vehicles per annum.

“I have followed Kia’s India journey and witnessed the way Kia has disrupted the market with three segment-leading products. It is an exciting phase that Kia Motors India is in right now and I look forward to continuing Kia’s phenomenal run and shaping the future for the brand," said Hardeep Singh Brar.

