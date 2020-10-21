Kia Motors India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kia Motors Corporation today said that the company has received over 50,000 bookings for its urban compact SUV, Kia Sonet .

Kia Motors further said that," Within two months of the launch of Sonet, the company achieved the milestone and this record booking number affirms its status as a game-changer by customers in the highly competitive compact SUV category.

Kia opened the bookings for Sonet on August 20, 2020. The company received a staggering response from Indian consumers, with an average of two orders placed every three minutes since it started accepting bookings.

In September 2020, 9,266 units of the Sonet were dispatched, making it the leader of the compact SUV segment within 12 days of its price announcement and market launch.

Right at the outset, the Sonet was engineered to be a game-changer in the compact SUV category, by offering world-class quality, world-first and segment-first features, intuitive and useful technology and a staggering range of variants and trims. It also benefits from being a globally contemporary Kia model, displaying Kia’s customary strengths in design, quality, features and dynamics.

Despite challenging conditions caused by COVID-19 disruptions, Kia Motors India has not only delivered the Sonet as per promised timelines but has also ensured uninterrupted production at its Anantapur plant to meet enthusiastic customer demand.

Kia Motors India received an average of two bookings every three minutes since the opening of bookings on August 20 for engine variants, 1.0 & 1.2 petrol account for 60 pc of the bookings, with the balance taken up by the 1.5 CRDi

The Sonet comes with both petrol and diesel engines, priced between ₹6.71 lakh and ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

