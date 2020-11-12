Kia Motors India launches paperless after-sales service

Kia Motors India has announced that it is offering complete contactless, paperless aftersales and personalized vehicle service ownership. As part of this ‘Advanced Pick and Drop’ programme, the company will provide a no contact pick-up and drop service and live vehicle tracking in a paperless process.

Kia Motors India is also launching ‘My Convenience’ service initiative, which it claims offers personalized vehicle maintenance to its customers.

The company claims that the Advanced Pick and Drop programme is Inspired by South Korea’s concept of ‘Untact’ which means ‘without direct contact’. The initiative is aimed towards rendering the services without any in-person contact in times of a pandemic. Kia Motors India claims that it has become the first car manufacturer in the country to offer a complete contactless aftersales process. The key differentiators of the initiative are:

As part of this experience, drivers will use a protective seat cover, protection kit. The documents of the pickup driver will be shared beforehand. Pick and drop process will be carried through app-based paperless service. Kia claims that the owner will get SMS alerts at various stages. The company will also provide map-based live vehicle tracking for customers on their mobile phone.

Under the ‘My Convenience’ programme, the customers can personalise their servicing packages according to their needs. While availing of this service, the customer makes two choices, the first being the Pre-Paid Maintenance (PPM) and the second is the Care Pack (Car Care Services) as per specific requirements.

The PPM gives coverage of Kia Genuine Parts, oils & labour services as per recommended periodic maintenance schedule and is based on the years and mileage coverage of the car. The customers also get complimentary services like wheel alignment, balancing and tyre rotation once in a year based on their package choice.

The Care Pack is aimed to cater to the personalised needs of the customers. The customer needs to choose one out of the four unique packages of Car Pack - Preventive Care, Fresh Care, and AC Care & Hygiene Care. Each package consists of two services that customers can avail once in their service duration.

