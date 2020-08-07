Kia Motors launches new Sonet SUV in India: Details here

Kia Motors India has finally taken the wraps of its third car in the country after the Kia Seltos and Kia Carnival. The company has now unveiled the Kia Sonet, a competitor in the sub-compact SUV to compete against the Maruti Suzuki’s Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Venue. The new Sonet has been introduced with some first-in-segment features including a 10.25 inch HD infotainment screen. The new car will be manufactured at Kia’s facility at Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh,

The company has claimed that the new car will soon be avaialble in the Indian market and will also be sold in Kia’s global markets.The Sonet will be launched in India this festive season, in line with the company’s promise of offering an all-new product every six to nine months. The Sonet is offered with up to eight monotone and three dual-tone exterior color options

Design

As leaked in the teasers, the new Sonet gets Kia’s signature ‘tiger-nose’ grille, flanked by ‘heart beat’ LED DRLs (daytime running lights), shaped like the electric pulse of a heart, with a front skid plate beneath. The ‘heart beat’ LED tail lamps can also be seen at the rear.

The Sonet will be offered with multiple powertrain options which includes up to eight monotone and three dual-tone exterior color options. The first option is a naturally aspirated 1.2-liter four-cylinder petrol engine and the second petrol option is a 1.0 T-GDi turbocharged direct injection engine. For buyers interested in diesel, the company provides a 1.5-liter CRDi engine with a choice of five transmissions.

This includes five- and six-speed manuals, seven-speed DCT, six-speed automatic, and Kia’s new six-speed Smartstream intelligent manual transmission (iMT) that is also featured in the Hyundai Venue. Another first in this segment is the 1.5-liter diesel engine with the six-speed automatic transmission.

The Sonet will be offered in a dual trim concept. This includes the sporty GT-Line trim which gets multiple design and functional elements, both inside and out. GT-Line models offer an extra dash of sportiness to the Sonet.

The features include:

10.25-inch (26.03 cm) HD touchscreen with navigation and live traffic

Smart Pure Air Purifier with virus protection

BOSE Premium seven-speaker audio with sub-woofer

Ventilated driver and front-passenger seats

LED Sound Mood Lighting

Remote engine start for automatic and manual transmission via UVO Connect and Smart Key

Over-the-air (OTA) map updates

Multi-drive & traction modes and grip control for automatic models

Wireless smartphone charger with cooling function

Interior

Inside, the Sonet gets a 10.25-inch (26.03 cm) HD touchscreen with infotainment and navigation system. The system offers Kia’s UVO ‘connected car’ technology. Additionally, the 4.2-inch (10.66 cm) instrument cluster presents information to the driver in color, such as turn-by-turn navigation instructions, Highline Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and drive mode and traction mode selection.

The Sonet offers audio performance from BOSE, with a seven-speaker system with sub-woofer. Other interior elements include LED Sound Mood Lighting and a wireless smartphone charger with cooling function.

The Sonet is equipped with Kia’s Smart Pure Air Purifier with virus protection. The new Smart Pure Air Purifier in Sonet has a two-level purification system. The pollutant-cleansing HEPA filter incorporates N29 which uses fiber made from nano-ionic bonding technology of copper sulphide, to remove pollutants and bacteria from the cabin. The second level of filtration is achieved through UVC LED, scientifically proven to kill bacteria and viruses.

For safety Kia has included these features:

Six airbags

ABS (anti-lock braking system) with EBD (electronic brake force distribution)

ESC (Electronic Stability Control), HAC (Hill-start Assist Control), VSM (Vehicle Stability Management) and BA (brake assist)

Front and rear parking sensors

Projector fog lamps

Highline tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Auto headlamps

ISOFIX child-seat anchoring points

