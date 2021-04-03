Kia Motors has decided to discontinue a few variants of its popular SUVs Sonet and Seltos. The information about discontinuation was reportedly leaked through a document from the company. The document claims that Kia Sonet’s HTX Plus automatic variant and Kia Seltos’ HTX Plus AT 1.5 Deisel variant will be discontinued soon.

The reason behind Kia Motors’ step to discontinue the two models of the two SUV seems to be low demand. According to an HT Auto report, the leaked document claimed that the company has taken this decision after receiving feedback and seeing the trends for the two SUVs. The report also claimed that Kia dealers will not accept bookings for the Sonet HTK Plus 1.0L petrol DTC, HTK Plus 1.5L diesel AT and Seltos HTX Plus 1.5L AT variants from April.

Despite the discontinuation of the two variants, the company has claimed that they will honour the bookings made for the variants that were booked on or before 31 March. Kia is expected to produce the discontinued variants on till 1 May of this year.

Kia is expected to release the revised list of variants soon. Kia is also expected to launch the refreshed versions of the Kia Seltos and the Kia Sonet. The most noticeable difference in the current variants and the upcoming 2021 version of the SUVs will be the revised Kia logo. Apart from the logo, the SUVs are expected to get minimal design change and no changes under the hood. The prices are also expected to remain similar, if not the same.

Currently, Kia Sonet starts at a price of ₹6.79 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes all the way up to ₹13.19 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end variant. The Kia Seltos that rivals Hyundai Creta and Tata Harrier starts at a price of ₹9.89 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes all the way to ₹17.45 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end variant.

