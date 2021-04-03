Kia Motors likely to discontinue few variants of Seltos, Sonet SUVs

Kia is expected to release the revised list of variants soon. Kia is also expected to launch the refreshed versions of the Kia Seltos and the Kia Sonet. The most noticeable difference in the current variants and the upcoming 2021 version of the SUVs will be the revised Kia logo. Apart from the logo, the SUVs are expected to get minimal design change and no changes under the hood. The prices are also expected to remain similar, if not the same.

