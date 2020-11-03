Kia Motors registers best-ever sales in October on the back of Sonet sales

Kia Motors recently entered the sub-compact SUV market of India with the launch of the all new Kia Sonet. The new car has been accepted well with the Indian audience as the company registered its highest ever monthly sales at 21,021 units in October, marking a 64% jump from the same period last year.

Since it was the company’s first year in the Indian market, Kia Motors sold 12,854 units in October last year, with only Kia Seltos on offer. Now the company has a slightly wider array of products for the Indian market. Last month, Kia sold 11,721 units of Sonet, 8,900 units of Seltos and 400 units of Carnival.

In a statement released by the company, Kia Motors has claimed that they have managed to get 1.5 lakh Kia cars on Indian roads already. This also makes the company the fourth largest vehicle manufacturer in the country.

The overall sales were notable for the company, especially with the onset of the festive season where the demand is expected to go even higher, it added.

"We are witnessing a strong surge in customer demand from across the markets, and we're confident that it will grow even further with the onset of the festive season," Kia Motors India Managing Director and CEO Kookhyun Shim said.

It is good to see the numbers rebounding with the market slowly coming back on track as the customers are going ahead with their long-held purchases, he added.

"We are extremely happy with the way we have performed in the past couple of months and are confident of continuing this success beyond Diwali as well. Keeping this in mind, we are now considering to start the third shift in our plant to meet the rapidly growing demand for our products in India," Shim noted.

The company has an installed production capacity of 3 lakh units per annum at its manufacturing facility in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh.

With Inputs from PTI

