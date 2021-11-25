Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
I'll do this later
Allow
Home Latest Trending Premium
Kia Niro hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fully electric SUV. See images
5 Photos
. Updated: 25 Nov 2021, 12:48 PM IST Edited By Livemint
The all-new Kia Niro makes a sustainable lifestyle with its eco-friendly materials, advanced technology and electric powertrains
1/5The strong influence of the 2019 Habaniro concept is evident in Niro's exterior design with its stylish and bold crossover looks and high-tech two tone body. A wide pillar at the rear enhances air flow to improve aerodynamics and blends into the boomerang-shaped rear taillights.
<
2/5The Kia Niro uses recycled materials inside the cabin. The headlining is made from recycled wallpaper, the seats are made from Bio PU with Tencel from eucalyptus leaves, and BTX free paint is used on the door panels to minimize the impact on the environment and reduce waste.
<
3/5The strong influence of the 2019 Habaniro concept is evident in Niro's exterior design with its stylish and bold crossover looks and high-tech two tone body. A wide pillar at the rear enhances air flow to improve aerodynamics and blends into the boomerang-shaped rear taillights.
<
4/5The audio-visual screen and air vents are incorporated within the diagonal gaps of the modern dash design, while ambient mood lighting heightens the senses and creates a welcoming interior.
<
5/5Kia has introduced the 'Greenzone Drive Mode' which automatically transfers the (P) HEV into EV drive mode to meet the demand for sustainable mobility solutions. When driving in green zones such as residential areas, or nearby schools and hospitals, the vehicle automatically uses electric power based on navigation cues and driving history data.
<