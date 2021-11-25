Korean automaker Kia has introduced its new electric SUV Niro at the ongoing Seoul Mobility Show 2021. The Kia Niro uses recycled materials inside the cabin. The headlining is made from recycled wallpaper, the seats are made from Bio PU with Tencel from eucalyptus leaves, and BTX free paint is used on the door panels to minimize the impact on the environment and reduce waste. It will be sold in three trims; hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fully electric starting from next year.

The Kia Niro SUV might hit the Indian roads next year yet the company hasn't mentioned anything.

View Full Image Kia Niro SUV cabin

Kia has introduced the 'Greenzone Drive Mode' which automatically transfers the (P) HEV into EV drive mode to meet the demand for sustainable mobility solutions. When driving in green zones such as residential areas, or nearby schools and hospitals, the vehicle automatically uses electric power based on navigation cues and driving history data.

The strong influence of the 2019 Habaniro concept is evident in Niro's exterior design with its stylish and bold crossover looks and high-tech two tone body. A wide pillar at the rear enhances air flow to improve aerodynamics and blends into the boomerang-shaped rear taillights.

Kia's signature 'tiger face' has been transformed for the all-new Niro and now extends from the hood, right through to the rugged fender below. The contemporary front design is finished with striking 'heartbeat' LED DRL (daytime running lights).

The vertical taillight design highlights aerodynamics and technology. It traces the vehicle's wide and stable stance with its strong shoulders and upright windows. The rear design of Niro blends simple surface treatments with dynamic sections to emphasize modernity and provide another point of attraction for consumers.

The audio-visual screen and air vents are incorporated within the diagonal gaps of the modern dash design, while ambient mood lighting heightens the senses and creates a welcoming interior.

"The all-new Kia Niro makes it simple to practice a sustainable lifestyle with its eco-friendly materials, advanced technology and electric powertrains while it also fulfills the practical needs of customers," Ho Sung Song, President and CEO of Kia said.

