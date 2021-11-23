Kia Niro has been spotted online ahead of the Seoul Mobility Show 2021. The second generation crossover, Kia Niro, is considered to be the eco-friendly SUV. Kia Niro brings the EV to more exciting phase and promises new segment of hybrid cars from the South Korean company. It is also expected that Kia will introduce the Niro in all electric format for the Indian buyers next year though the company hasn’t confirmed anything. The new Niro is the first new-generation model to be released in 5 years since the first generation Niro in 2016.

As a lineup of the first-generation Niro consists only of eco-friendly models such as hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicles (EVs), the new Niro is also expected to be released as the eco-friendly model.

Kia said it has completed the unique car design by applying its new design philosophy 'Opportunity United' and one of its attributes 'Joy for Reason'.

Kia explained that the car exterior inherited the EV 'HabaNiro' concept car, which was unveiled in 2019, to implement a future-oriented image and complete simple yet high-tech body and strong details.

Regarding the car interior design, Kia said, "With the combination of horizontal and diagonal shapes, the unique layout of the dashboard and door trim is outstanding. We will offer differentiated experiences to our customers by applying various eco-friendly materials and new colours."

