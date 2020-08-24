With an eye on future demand, South Korean carmaker Kia Motors plans to hit the domestic and export market with at least 10,000 monthly units of its upcoming compact sport utility vehicle ‘Sonet’, said four people aware of the carmaker’s plans.

According to the people cited above, the company is targeting domestic sales of around 100,000 units and exports of 50000 units or more within the next twelve months. The rise in production targets by the company assumes significance on the back of the ongoing pandemic, which has weakened demand across vehicle categories in India, leaving car makers unsure of full capacity utilization till next year.

Kia Motors, a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Group (HMG), started its operations in India in 2019 with the launch of Seltos, a mid-size compact sports utility vehicle, clocked sales of one lakh units within eleven months, commanding a market share of 5%.

Kia’s aggressive push in the Indian market reflects parent Hyundai’s (HMG) plans to corner market share in premium segments such as sports utility vehicles in India.

According to the first person mentioned above, Kia has a production forecast of almost 1.5 lakh in the next one year, and the strategy adopted is linked to Hyundai Motor Group’s plan to establish its lead in the SUV segment through both of its subsidiaries and the range of products being offered are also more compared to that of their rivals.

“With Kia’s entry in the compact SUV segment and subsequently in MPVs, Hyundai have a strong chance to gain volumes and increase its consolidated market share in India especially in SUVs. Also, through both companies HMG is targeting the urban buyers inclined towards premium vehicles, a segment where market leader Maruti Suzuki is considered to be weak," said the person.

“Maruti’s decision to stop diesel vehicles production might also help Kia and Hyundai in extending their grip on the segment." the person added.

The SUV segment has been the fastest growing in the domestic market with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13% over the last five years. Consequently, the share of such vehicles as part of the overall passenger vehicle sales has grown to 28-29% at the end of FY20 from just 13-14% in FY14-15.

The entry and mid-size sub-segments within the SUV segment have proven to be the most lucrative because of increasing demand from urban customers. Bigger vehicles such as SUVs are considered financially lucrative as well if supported by economies of scale, as they command higher margins than hatchbacks and entry level sedans.

“Kia Motors India aims at 1 lakh unit sales of Sonet in the domestic market in first full year and 50,000 in exports market. The company aims to export Kia Sonet to over 70 counties including those in Asia, Africa and South America," the company confirmed the development in response to an email sent on Sunday.

With the entry of Kia, the combined market share of the South Korean conglomerate for the first time crossed the 20% mark in India in FY 20, according to the data compiled by industry body Siam. Another subsidiary, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, has taken a lead over market leader Maruti Suzuki India ltd in the SUV segment, during the first four months of the current fiscal, on the back of healthy demand for its entry and mid size SUVs – Venue and Creta.

Together combined, the market share of the South Korean conglomerate in the SUV segment in FY 20 stood at 27.66% compared to 24.87% of Maruti Suzuki.

“Kia and Hyundai together have aggressive production plans for the remaining fiscal year and they plan to continue the momentum in the next fiscal as well, if the economy continues to recover. For some of the suppliers, almost 90% of the production is dedicated for the two companies since rivals like M&M, Tata Motors and others are yet to ramp up substantially," said the second person mentioned above.

As a consequence of the current economic slowdown, sales of passenger vehicles will decline between 22% and 25% in the current fiscal, according to ICRA.

“Renault and Ford failed to keep up the product journey with their popular Duster and EcoSport SUVs over years. M&M’s next generation Scorpio and XUV500, codenamed Z101 and W601 respectively, are delayed by a year due to the pandemic. This augurs well for the Korean carmakers in a market driven by demand for SUVs despite Covid-19," said the second executive mentioned above.

