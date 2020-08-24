Kia plans aggressive push for Sonet in India with one lakh sales in a year

With the entry of Kia, the combined market share of the South Korean conglomerate for the first time crossed the 20% mark in India in FY 20, according to the data compiled by industry body Siam. Another subsidiary, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, has taken a lead over market leader Maruti Suzuki India ltd in the SUV segment, during the first four months of the current fiscal, on the back of healthy demand for its entry and mid size SUVs – Venue and Creta.