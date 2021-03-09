Subscribe
Home >Auto News >Kia recalls nearly 380,000 vehicles for fire risk, asks owners to park outdoors

Kia recalls nearly 380,000 vehicles for fire risk, asks owners to park outdoors

The company says the recalled vehicles are not equipped with Kia's Smart Cruise Control system
1 min read . 06:51 PM IST AP

  • Kia is recalling certain 2017 through 2021 Sportage SUVs and 2017 through 2019 Cadenza sedans to fix the problem.
  • The company said a short circuit in the electronic brake control unit can cause excessive current, increasing the risk of a fire

DETROIT : Kia is telling owners of nearly 380,000 vehicles in the US to park them outdoors due to the risk of an engine compartment fire.

The Korean automaker is recalling certain 2017 through 2021 Sportage SUVs and 2017 through 2019 Cadenza sedans to fix the problem. The company says a short circuit in the electronic brake control unit can cause excessive current, increasing the risk of a fire. Owners should also park them away from structures until repairs are made.

The company says the recalled vehicles are not equipped with Kia's Smart Cruise Control system.

Owners could see tire pressure, anti-lock brake or other warning lights on their dashboard before the problem happens. They also might smell a burning or melting odor.

Owners will be notified starting April 30. Dealers will replace fuses in the electrical junction box to fix the problem.

