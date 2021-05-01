Kia India has announced the launch of refreshed editions of its two SUVs Seltos and Sonet, in India. These refreshed versions of the products are now introduced with multiple new features. Apart from the new additions, many existing features from higher variants are now being extended to lower variants.

There is also an introduction of paddle shifters in both the newly refreshed Seltos and Sonet. Apart from this, the company also announced the debut of the iMT Technology on the refreshed Seltos. The new transmission option will be available in the 1.5 petrol HTK+ variant.

Kia India has also introduced another premium variant on the refreshed Seltos – 1.4T-GDI Petrol GTX (O). In case of refreshed Sonet, the HTX trim will now be available with Automatic options – HTX 7DCT (1.0T-GDI Petrol) and HTX 6AT (1.5 Diesel).

The company has introduced the refreshed Seltos and Sonet at a starting price of ₹9,95,000 (ex-showroom, pan-India) and ₹6,79,000 (ex-showroom, pan-India) respectively.

Seltos 2021

The refreshed edition of Seltos, the company claims gets 17 new enhancements like Smart Pure Air Purifier, Remote Engine Start in Manual transmission, Wireless Phone projection to help the customers to project their phone screens on the car’s touchscreen, Over the Air (OTA) map updates and more. There is also an introduction of Additional Voice Commands on UVO connected car system including Sunroof Open & Close, Driver Window Control.

The company has decided to extend the Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Brake Assist (BA), Hill Assist Control (HAC) features to lower variants.

Further, Kia India will provide multiple new seat material and colour options for the interiors of the car.

Sonet 2021

The refreshed edition of Sonet has been updated with 10 new enhancements like Rear Door Sunshade Curtains, Voice command for Sunroof Open & Close. In terms of safety, it has now brought features like Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Brake Assist (BA), Hill Assist Control (HAC) to lower variants.

Apart from this, there are other features like the Multi-drive and traction mode. The car now gets an Electric sunroof, Smart key with push button start, Remote engine start, Chrome door handles and Crystal cut alloys with silver wheel caps have now been extended to the lower variants.

