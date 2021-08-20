NEW DELHI : Kia India on Friday said it has sold 1.5 lakh cars with connected software in the country in two years of the launch of its first product in the domestic market. Kia has also managed to sell a total of 3 lakh vehicles during this period.

Kia, which is one of the new entrants in the Indian market, said “1.5 Lakh connected car sales affirm the brand's technological advancement and understanding of the vast Indian market. While the Seltos remains the flag bearer of this achievement as well, contributing over 78%, the Sonet accounts for over 19% of the total connected Kia sales. The Seltos HTX 1.5 Petrol variant is the customers' preference to drive a connected Kia home," said the company in a statement.

Its mid-size SUV Seltos has been a trendsetter model, which disrupted and led the innovation in the mid-SUV segment. While 58% of Seltos sales come from its top variants, the automatic options of the vehicle contribute to more than 35%, the statement added.

Kia Motors started operations in India in 2019 and has set up a greenfield vehicle manufacturing plant in the Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh, with a capacity to manufacture 3 lakh units per annum. The South Korean vehicle manufacturer launched its compact sport utility vehicle Sonet in the last fiscal and has been receiving encouraging responses from customers.

According to Tae-Jin Park, executive director and chief sales and business strategy officer, Kia India success milestones are always a huge boost to motivation as it enhances the company’s passion for serving customers better.

“The Indian PV market is undergoing a transformation due to changing customer trends, increased desire for the latest features, and cutting-edge connected-car technology. We have made a conscious decision to launch game-changing products in popular segments introducing customers to a whole new experience of owning a Kia. Witnessing such immense love and trust for brand Kia in just two years is truly humbling for us," added Park.

