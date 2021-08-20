Kia sells 1.5 lakh vehicles with connected software in India in two years

Kia, which is one of the new entrants in the Indian market, said “1.5 Lakh connected car sales affirm the brand's technological advancement and understanding of the vast Indian market. While the Seltos remains the flag bearer of this achievement as well, contributing over 78%, the Sonet accounts for over 19% of the total connected Kia sales. The Seltos HTX 1.5 Petrol variant is the customers' preference to drive a connected Kia home," said the company in a statement.

