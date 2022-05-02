Kia India clocks 19,019 unit sales in April 2022, allowing it to register a year-on-year growth of 18%. Kia India held a strong market share of 6.5% in April 2022, which is up 0.9% from the market share during the same period last year.

Seltos continues to be the highest contributor to the overall Kia India sales with 7,506 units, followed by newly launched Carens with 5,754 units, Sonet with 5,404 units and Carnival with 355 units sold.

Kia recently announced its entry into the EV space and said that it will launch the Kia EV6 in India very soon. Having won the European Car of the Year, the EV6 is built on Kia’s new dedicated EV platform E-GMP. With the EV6, Kia India is aiming to offer premium mobility solution to its Indian customers. Only 100 units of the vehicle will be sold in India, and the booking will start on May 26, 2022.

Hardeep Singh Brar, VP and Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia India said, “Kia India has sold close to 20,000 units on an average, every month in 2022 and it has been a healthy year for us. The global automotive industry has been facing a tough phase battling supply chain woes since the Covid-19 pandemic started in 2020. We have been receiving overwhelming demand for our vehicles, and we are optimising our production consistently to keep the waiting period in check."

He further added, “At Kia India, we believe in evolving ourselves consistently, and hence we are bringing the most hi-tech Kia ever made for our discerning Indian customers. With EV6, we are entering India’s EV space, which has shown great potential. Recently, we have also launched the refreshed Seltos and the Sonet, enhancing the safety features of the models along with multiple updates and additional features. I would like to assure our customers to offer them the best value proportion with our products and services in India."