Kia sells 19,019 cars in April 2022, Seltos continues to be the highest contributor

He further added, “At Kia India, we believe in evolving ourselves consistently, and hence we are bringing the most hi-tech Kia ever made for our discerning Indian customers. With EV6, we are entering India’s EV space, which has shown great potential. Recently, we have also launched the refreshed Seltos and the Sonet, enhancing the safety features of the models along with multiple updates and additional features. I would like to assure our customers to offer them the best value proportion with our products and services in India."