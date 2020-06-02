Kia Seltos 2020 adds new features, price hiked: Details here

Kia Motors made its debut in India with the launch of Kia Seltos in August 2019. While the SUV easily dominated its segment last year, thanks to the rich feature-list as well as unique styling, the new Hyundai Creta and Nissan Kicks has started to give the Kia SUV a run for its money. In order to keep the buyer attracted to Kia cars, the company has upgraded the 2020 version of Kia Seltos. The new Seltos gets some cosmetic features as well as some features that have been brought down from the higher variants and have been made standard across the line-up.

On the outside, the car will look almost identical to the previous version barring a slightly altered rear bumper which gives an illusion of dual exhaust pipes. This change has been introduced in Seltos HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX and GTX+ variants. The dual paint scheme will now also be available for the HTX+ and GTX+ variants. Kia has also introduced a new orange and white dual tone paint that will also be available in the aforementioned models.

The interiors of the new Kia have also been revised for most of the variants. The HTX, HTX+, TX and GTX+ variants get a new silver finish on the temperature control panel. The HTX and HTX+ gets metal scuff plates on the doors.

Features

The feature list has been further enhanced by Kia. The 2020 Kia Seltos now comes with remote engine start feature as standard. Even the emergency stop signal feature and both front and rear charging points are also standard across all variants. One of the biggest features to trickle down to lower variants is the sunroof. The HTX and GTX variants will also get a sunroof.

Kia’s UVO Connect system also gets a few upgrades. The new voice command “Hello Kia" will be functional. The system has also been updated to work with smartwatches. The new features will be available on HTX, HTX+ GTX and GTX+ variants.

With the new changes in place, Kia Motors has also increased the prices of the new verison marginally. The prices have been increased by ₹10,000 on a few variants up to ₹30,000. The base variant, however, is still starting at ₹9.89 lakh.

Topics Kia Seltos