Kia Seltos 2023 launched with increased price. Check new price, features, more

Kia India has made significant changes to the Seltos range for the 2023 model year, without much fanfare. The compact SUV now complies with the BS6 Phase 2 and RDE emission regulations that will come into effect from April 1, 2023. The starting price for the updated model is now ₹10.89 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Along with the emission upgrades, Kia has introduced new features, a fresh transmission option, and an increase in price. Unfortunately, the 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine with the DCT unit has been discontinued by the automaker.

The 2023 Kia Seltos is now exclusively offered with two engine options: the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and the 1.5-litre turbo diesel. The 1.5-litre petrol engine can be paired with either a 6-speed manual or a CVT, whereas the 1.5 diesel engine comes with a new 6-speed iMT gearbox and continues to offer the 6-speed torque converter option. The 6-speed manual transmission on the diesel engine has been removed from the lineup.

According to recent reports, Kia is set to replace the 1.4 turbo petrol engine with the latest 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine that is being incorporated into Hyundai Group vehicles. This new engine is already being used in the new-generation Hyundai Verna and Creta, and the Carens has also recently received the turbo petrol engine option. It is anticipated that the 1.5 turbo engine will be introduced with the Seltos facelift later this year.

In addition, the 2023 Kia Seltos now includes idle start-stop functionality as standard, which is useful in enhancing fuel efficiency, especially in stop-and-go traffic conditions. As a consequence of these modifications, the updated Seltos has experienced a price increase of up to ₹50,000, depending on the specific trim. The starting price for the 2023 Kia Seltos range is now ₹10.89 lakh for the petrol-manual HTE base variant, while the top-of-the-line X-Line diesel automatic trim costs ₹19.65 lakh. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom in India.

Despite being on the market for over three years, the Kia Seltos continues to be a top-seller in its segment and is still in high demand, with wait times extending to over three months on average. Although Kia has not disclosed a release date for the facelifted Seltos, it is expected to arrive sometime in the second quarter, perhaps around June. The updated Seltos will have new styling, features, and added safety technology such as ADAS. It is likely that prices will increase once again when the facelifted model is launched.