Kia Seltos 2023 launched with increased price. Check new price, features, more

Kia Seltos 2023 launched with increased price. Check new price, features, more2 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 04:06 PM IST
- The 2023 Kia Seltos is now exclusively offered with two engine options: the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and the 1.5-litre turbo diesel. The 1.5-litre petrol engine can be paired with either a 6-speed manual or a CVT, whereas the 1.5 diesel engine comes with a new 6-speed iMT gearbox and continues to offer the 6-speed torque converter option. The 6-speed manual transmission on the diesel engine has been removed from the lineup.
Kia India has made significant changes to the Seltos range for the 2023 model year, without much fanfare. The compact SUV now complies with the BS6 Phase 2 and RDE emission regulations that will come into effect from April 1, 2023. The starting price for the updated model is now ₹10.89 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Along with the emission upgrades, Kia has introduced new features, a fresh transmission option, and an increase in price. Unfortunately, the 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine with the DCT unit has been discontinued by the automaker.
