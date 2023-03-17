Kia Seltos 2023 launched with increased price. Check new price, features, more

Despite being on the market for over three years, the Kia Seltos continues to be a top-seller in its segment and is still in high demand, with wait times extending to over three months on average. Although Kia has not disclosed a release date for the facelifted Seltos, it is expected to arrive sometime in the second quarter, perhaps around June. The updated Seltos will have new styling, features, and added safety technology such as ADAS. It is likely that prices will increase once again when the facelifted model is launched.