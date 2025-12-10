Kia Seltos 2026 unveiled! Check price, features, booking dates – all you need to know

Kia India on Wednesday unveiled the ‘all-new’ Kia Seltos, marking the return of what it calls the benchmark-setter in the segment.

The company said bookings will open nationwide from midnight on December 11, enabling customers to reserve the vehicle with an initial payment of ₹25,000.

What is the price of Kia Seltos? The company said pricing for the new Seltos will be announced on January 2, 2026.

2026 Kia Seltos: Design Inspired by the design of the brand's global models, the SUV sports the signature tiger-nose grille, flanked by vertical lighting elements and a more upright stance. It also gets new 18-inch alloy wheels and a refreshed tailgate with connected taillights. Updates extend to both ends, with redesigned front and rear bumpers complemented by gunmetal-finish skid plates.

Speaking at the unveiling, Gwanggu Lee, Managing Director & CEO of Kia India, said the new Seltos represents more than a generational upgrade.

"The all-new Kia Seltos is more than a generation change; it’s a statement of Kia’s intent to redefine the segment. A category-defining SUV since its debut in India, the new Seltos pushes boundaries with bolder design, advanced safety, and segment-leading technology that reset benchmarks," he added.