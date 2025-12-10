Subscribe

Kia Seltos 2026 unveiled! Check price, features, booking dates – all you need to know

2026 Kia Seltos unveiled! Speaking at the unveiling, Gwanggu Lee, Managing Director & CEO of Kia India, said the new Seltos represents more than a generational upgrade.

Livemint
Updated10 Dec 2025, 03:17 PM IST
Advertisement
Kia Seltos 2026 unveiled - Check price, features, booking dates – all you need to know
Get Launch Updates on
Kia Seltos 2026
Notify me
Kia Seltos 2026 unveiled - Check price, features, booking dates – all you need to know

Kia India on Wednesday unveiled the ‘all-new’ Kia Seltos, marking the return of what it calls the benchmark-setter in the segment.

The company said bookings will open nationwide from midnight on December 11, enabling customers to reserve the vehicle with an initial payment of 25,000.

Check similar cars

Find more cars

Kia Seltos 2026

₹ 10.99 - 20.6 Lakhs

Notify me

Mahindra XUV 7XO

₹ 15 - 26 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Mahindra Thar

₹ 9.99 - 16.99 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Tata Sierra

₹ 11.49 - 20.49 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

MG Hector Facelift

₹ 14 - 22.5 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

MG Astor

₹ 11.48 - 17.73 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

What is the price of Kia Seltos?

The company said pricing for the new Seltos will be announced on January 2, 2026.

2026 Kia Seltos: Design

Inspired by the design of the brand's global models, the SUV sports the signature tiger-nose grille, flanked by vertical lighting elements and a more upright stance. It also gets new 18-inch alloy wheels and a refreshed tailgate with connected taillights. Updates extend to both ends, with redesigned front and rear bumpers complemented by gunmetal-finish skid plates.

Advertisement

Speaking at the unveiling, Gwanggu Lee, Managing Director & CEO of Kia India, said the new Seltos represents more than a generational upgrade.

"The all-new Kia Seltos is more than a generation change; it’s a statement of Kia’s intent to redefine the segment. A category-defining SUV since its debut in India, the new Seltos pushes boundaries with bolder design, advanced safety, and segment-leading technology that reset benchmarks," he added.

He further said that the model has been engineered to outperform and optimised for real-world Indian conditions, reflecting customer insights without compromising global standards. This, he said, demonstrates Kia’s ambition “to lead, not follow.”

 
 
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsAuto NewsKia Seltos 2026 unveiled! Check price, features, booking dates – all you need to know
Read Next Story