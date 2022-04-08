Kia India has today launched the facelift versions of Seltos and Sonet. These facelift versions come with multiple updates and additional features. In addition, many existing features from higher variants are now being extended to lower variants. Kia India will now offer 4 airbags, standard across all lower variants, by adding side airbags to Seltos and Sonet.

Kia India has also announced that it will introduce two new colours, 'Imperial Blue' and 'Sparkling Silver', on these refreshed versions of Kia Seltos and Kia Sonet. The vehicles come equipped with the revamped Kia Connect app to offer connectivity.

The company has also introduced first-in-India Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) technology paired with a diesel engine on the refreshed Kia Seltos.

Seltos 2022

The refreshed Kia Seltos has been updated with 13 new enhancements. The company has introduced the first-in-India Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) technology with the 1.5 Diesel engine on the Kia Seltos HTK+ variant. The vehicle also comes in a new variant HTX AT powered by Diesel 1.5 powertrain.

Kia India also has extended paddle shifters along with multi-drive and traction modes for all automatic variants of the refreshed Kia Seltos. Safety features such as Side Airbag, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Brake Assist (BA), Hill Assist Control (HAC), Highline Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (Highline TPMS) and All-Wheel Disc brakes are also offered as standard on the refreshed Kia Seltos.

Furthermore, The HTX+ variant of the vehicle also boasts curtain airbags. Further, design changes have been made in the Seltos logo design on the D-cut steering wheel, SUS scuff plate and tailgate to further enhance its appeal. In the case of Seltos X Line, it will now be offered with the X Line Logo on Indigo Pera Seats.

Sonet 2022

The refreshed Kia Sonet has been updated with 09 new enhancements. It will now be equipped with Side Airbag and Highline Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (Highline TPMS) as standard across variants to further enhance safety.

The company will also offer key safety features like Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) , Brake Assist (BA), Hill Assist Control (HAC) as standard on the iMT trims.

Further, curtain airbags will now be offered from HTX+ variant onwards. Customers of the newly launched Kia Sonet will get the Advanced 10.67 cm (4.2") Colour Instrument Cluster from the HTX variant itself, so that they can get detailed car information and feel always in charge. The Semi Leatherette seat will now be offered from the HTE variant itself. Similar to the refreshed Seltos, the newly launched refreshed Sonet will also get design changes in the Sonet logo on the D-cut steering wheel and tailgate.

Pricing

Kia India has launched the facelift Seltos and Sonet at a starting price of ₹10.19 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India) and ₹7.15 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India), respectively.

