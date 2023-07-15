Kia India recently launched the 2023 Seltos facelift in the country. The SUV is equipped with a 18-inch crystal-cut Glossy Black alloy wheels and boasts of 32 safety features with ADAS 2.0 system.

Bookings of the new Kia Seltos started July 14. Within 24 hours, the SUV received 13,424 bookings on the first day. As announced by the company, out of these, 1,973 bookings were done using the K-Code. For those unaware, K-Code is a special program which unlocks a world of high-priority delivery for the existing Seltos owners.

“Kia has set a new segment-best record with these bookings as it surpassed first-day booking numbers for recent launches done in the mid-SUV segment. The outgoing Seltos has emerged as one of the core brands for Kia India, contributing over 50% to its overall business with sales of over 5 lakh units," Kia India said in a statement.

How to book new Kia Seltos

Bookings of the new Kia Seltos facelift are available through the official Kia India website, as well as authorized Kia dealerships across the country. Prospective buyers can secure their bookings by paying a token amount of ₹25,000.

Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India, "It is an extremely proud moment for us to see the New Seltos taking forward the winning legacy of the outgoing Seltos. We are confident that the New Seltos will reinvent and grow the mid-SUV segment further. Whether its design language, segment-first, and segment-best features, Seltos continues to set newer benchmarks for the industry. Building upon the tremendous success of our K-Code initiative, we are actively exploring the possibility of extending this groundbreaking program to our future launches as well. "

Kia Seltos facelift features

The 2023 Kia Seltos is made-in-India. It features a revamped front design with tweaked LED daylight running lights (DRLs) and LED headlight units. It is equipped with 32 safety features and boasts of features like panoramic sunroof, dual zone automatic air conditioner, ambient mood light, air purifier and more.

It is offered in three powertrain and five transmission options. There are three trim options -X-line, GT-line and Tech line. The SUV comes in 8 colour options - two dual tone and an exclusive matte graphite variant.