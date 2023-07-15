Kia Seltos facelift records ‘segment’s highest’ first-day bookings with 13,424 pre-orders: Details1 min read 15 Jul 2023, 03:46 PM IST
Kia India launched the 2023 Seltos facelift with 13,424 bookings received on the first day, surpassing previous mid-SUV segment launches. Bookings are available through the official website and dealerships, with a token amount of ₹25,000.
Kia India recently launched the 2023 Seltos facelift in the country. The SUV is equipped with a 18-inch crystal-cut Glossy Black alloy wheels and boasts of 32 safety features with ADAS 2.0 system.
