Kia Seltos facelift testing mule spotted in India: What to expect
- The Kia Seltos facelift is likely to get a revamped grille and front headlamps with the LED daytime running lights (DRLs) which could extend into the grille. However, there might not be major changes in the alloy wheels.
The Kia Seltos facelift is expected to be launched this year. It was showcased at the Busan Motor Show last year and now spotted testing in Hyderabad.
