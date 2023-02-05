Kia Seltos facelift testing mule spotted in India: What to expect

The Kia Seltos facelift is expected to be launched this year. It was showcased at the Busan Motor Show last year and now spotted testing in Hyderabad.

Speaking of powertrain, the Kia Seltos facelift is expected to come with the new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine that can churn out 160hp and 253Nm of torque power. However, it is not clear whether it will come mated to a 7-speed DCT or a 6-speed manual.

In terms of design, the Kia Seltos facelift is likely to get a revamped grille and front headlamps with the LED daytime running lights (DRLs) which could extend into the grille. However, there might not be major changes in the alloy wheels.

At the rear, the facelift version of Kia Seltos might get significant changes. The SUV will reportedly get new tail-lamps which could join together by an LED light bar and come with Kia branding.

For interiors, the Kia Seltos facelift is expected to get almost no changes. It is likely to come with a new 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster attached to the same housing as the 10.25-inch touchscreen. Moreover, the automatic gearbox of Seltos is also likely to come with a rotary dial instead of a conventional gear lever.

Meanwhile, Kia Carens has received the prestigious Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY) award for 2023. The MPV was announced as the winner at the 18th edition of ICOTY awards that concluded recently. Kia Carens was launched in India in February 2022 with a starting price of ₹8.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered in five trims with the top model priced at ₹16.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Raghupati Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director, JK Tyre and Industries, said, “I would like to congratulate all the winners for making the best in the segment and honouring the excellence in the automotive industry. ICOTY and IMOTY are the most integral part of the Indian auto industry as they bring innovation to the industry. The foundation of JK Tyre stands for innovation, development, growth, technology, and transparency and these awards are the testimony of brilliance. I am sure it has been a rewarding and successful journey for everyone and this will continue to be so for years ahead. These awards motivate us all to come together and make the Indian auto industry renowned globally."

