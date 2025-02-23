Kia Seltos gets a refresh with new variants and features. Here’s what’s new

The Kia Seltos debuted in India in 2019, then got its facelift in 2023. Kia has been regularly rolling out updates for the Seltos lineup. New variants were added to the compact SUV last year, and in 2025, the Kia Seltos was updated anew with variants and features. No visible and mechanical changes have been made to the new Seltos, but the variants and trims have been rejigged. With the addition of these new variants, the Seltos now boasts a total of 24 trims in various configurations. The price of the updated Seltos starts at ₹11.13 lakh for the HTE(O) variant and goes all the way to ₹20.50 Lakhs for the X-Line model. Updates on this are as follows.