Kia Seltos gets a refresh with new variants and features. Here’s what’s new

The Kia Seltos debuted in India in 2019, then got its facelift in 2023. Kia has been regularly rolling out updates for the Seltos lineup. New variants were added to the compact SUV last year, and in 2025, the Kia Seltos was updated anew with variants and features. No visible and mechanical changes have been made to the new Seltos, but the variants and trims have been rejigged. With the addition of these new variants, the Seltos now boasts a total of 24 trims in various configurations. The price of the updated Seltos starts at ₹11.13 lakh for the HTE(O) variant and goes all the way to ₹20.50 Lakhs for the X-Line model. Updates on this are as follows.
Kia Seltos: HTE(O)
With the update, Kia has brought in a new entry-level variant to the Seltos lineup. The new HTE (O) is priced at ₹11.13 lakh, ex-showroom, which renders it one of the most expensive entry points for compact SUVs available in India. This new variant features an 8-inch touchscreen with Bluetooth connectivity, interfaced with a 6-speaker audio system and mounted on a steering wheel with audio controls.
Kia Seltos: HTK(O)
The Kia Seltos HTK(O) price starts at ₹12.99 lakh, ex-showroom. It has a panoramic sunroof, 16-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, a rear wiper with a washer as well as a defogger. Additionally, it includes cruise control, illuminated power windows across all doors, and a mood lamp that integrates sound to enhance the atmosphere. Kia has also added a smart key with a motion sensor.
Kia Seltos: HTK+(O)
Starting from ₹14.39 lakh, the HTK+(O) presents 17-inch alloy wheels and options for IVT or automatic gearboxes. The LED headlights are paired with a Turn Signal LED Sequence Light and LED Fog Lamps. Up front, it has a glossy black radiator grille, complemented by Auto Fold ORVMs; the boot receives a functional parcel tray. Other premium features consist of a chrome belt line, artificial leather knob, charming mood lamp, and Smart Key with a Motion Sensor.