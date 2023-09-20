Kia Seltos gets two new variants with ADAS technology. All details

Kia Seltos gets two new variants with ADAS technology. All details1 min read 20 Sep 2023, 05:45 PM IST
Kia India unveils two new variants for the Seltos, aiming to decrease waiting period and offer quick delivery before Diwali.
Kia India has unveiled two additional variants for the Seltos: the GTX+ (S) and X-Line (S). These new options have been strategically positioned between the HTX+ variant and the existing GTX+ and X-Line models. The GTX+ (S) is priced at ₹19.40 lakh, while the X-Line (S) is available for ₹19.60 lakh. These prices apply to the Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi Petrol with 7-speed DCT transmission and the 1.5l CRDi VGT Diesel engine with 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission, respectively.