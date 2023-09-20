Kia Seltos gets two new variants with ADAS technology. All details

Kia India has unveiled two additional variants for the Seltos: the GTX+ (S) and X-Line (S). These new options have been strategically positioned between the HTX+ variant and the existing GTX+ and X-Line models. The GTX+ (S) is priced at ₹19.40 lakh, while the X-Line (S) is available for ₹19.60 lakh. These prices apply to the Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi Petrol with 7-speed DCT transmission and the 1.5l CRDi VGT Diesel engine with 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission, respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additionally, it includes a six-speaker audio system and a Rear Camera, instead of the Bose audio systems and the Surround View Monitor found in the GTX+ and X-Line variants of the recently introduced Seltos.

The New Seltos achieved a milestone, surpassing 50,000 bookings in just over two months since its booking commencement. The top-of-the-line variants have been particularly sought after, constituting 77 per cent of the total bookings.

According to the Korean automaker, the introduction of these new variants is anticipated to significantly decrease the waiting period from 15-16 weeks to 7-9 weeks. These models will come equipped with a Level 2 Advanced Driver Aids System encompassing 17 autonomous functionalities. Additionally, an electronic parking brake with auto hold will be included.

Kia is also providing the option of 18-inch crystal-cut alloy wheels with a glossy black finish. For customers who desire a black roof, there is an additional charge of ₹20,000.