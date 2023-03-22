Kia Seltos, Sonet and Carens updated with BS 6 2, price starts at 7.79 lakh

Kia Seltos, Sonet and Carens updated with BS 6 2, price starts at ₹7.79 lakh2 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 02:10 PM IST
2023 Kia Sonet 2023 variant comes with a price tag of ₹7.79 lakh (ex-showroom), while the 2023 Kia Seltos is priced at ₹10.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2023 Kia Carens, on the other hand, carries a price tag of ₹10.45 (ex-showroom).
Korean auto company Kia has launched the 2023 models of Kia Seltos, Sonet and Carens in India. The new variants are compliant with Bharat Stage Phase 2 norms and come with some advanced new features.
