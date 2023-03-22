Kia Seltos, Sonet and Carens updated with BS 6 2, price starts at 7.79 lakh

Korean auto company Kia has launched the 2023 models of Kia Seltos, Sonet and Carens in India. The new variants are compliant with Bharat Stage Phase 2 norms and come with some advanced new features.

The all-new Kia Sonet 2023 variant comes with a price tag of ₹7.79 lakh (ex-showroom), while the 2023 Kia Seltos is priced at ₹10.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2023 Kia Carens, on the other hand, carries a price tag of ₹10.45 (ex-showroom).

Commenting on the development, Tae-Jin Park, MD & CEO, Kia India, said,"With the launch of the EV6 in India and committing to a home-grown EV by 2025, we reflected our commitment to align our product strategy with the Indian government’s electric vision. Now with the RDE norms coming into effect, we are delighted to offer our contribution once again to the government’s efforts to keep the environment clean and green. With the enhanced powertrains and added features, our vehicles have become even more sophisticated, instating the feeling of pride in customers of owning a Kia. The upgrades in the powertrain, combined with advanced features like Kia Connect Skill for Alexa and ISG will ensure the utmost convenience and fun-to-drive experience to our customers. With these changes, we once again reiterate our commitment towards the Indian market and pledge to keep up to the government’s vision of sustainable mobility."

The 2023 Kia Seltos, Sonet and Carens come with updated petrol engines that are E20 fuel ready. Kia Seltos and Kia Carens are now powered by an all-new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine, claiming to deliver 158bhp output and 253Nm of peak torque. The new engine replaces the 1.4-litre T-GDI motor.

While the 2023 Kia Sonet is now powered by 1.5-litre VGT diesel engine. The vehicle is said to have 114 bhp power output. The same diesel engine powers the 2023 Kia Seltos and Carens.

The new Kia vehicle range comes with an idle stop/start as standard. Kia has also added Kia Connect Skill for Amazon Alexa to the above models, bringing home-to-car connectivity.