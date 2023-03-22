Kia Seltos, Sonet and Carens updated with BS 6 2, price starts at 7.79 lakh

Commenting on the development, Tae-Jin Park, MD & CEO, Kia India, said,"With the launch of the EV6 in India and committing to a home-grown EV by 2025, we reflected our commitment to align our product strategy with the Indian government’s electric vision. Now with the RDE norms coming into effect, we are delighted to offer our contribution once again to the government’s efforts to keep the environment clean and green. With the enhanced powertrains and added features, our vehicles have become even more sophisticated, instating the feeling of pride in customers of owning a Kia. The upgrades in the powertrain, combined with advanced features like Kia Connect Skill for Alexa and ISG will ensure the utmost convenience and fun-to-drive experience to our customers. With these changes, we once again reiterate our commitment towards the Indian market and pledge to keep up to the government’s vision of sustainable mobility."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}