Kia Seltos to Renault Duster: SUV launches with confirmed dates in next 60 days

The Indian passenger vehicle market will see some spectacular car launches in the next 60 days, by end of January 2026. At least four SUVs will be there in this list, whose dates have been already confirmed by the respective automakers. While new generation Kia Seltos is ready for debut on December 10, the Tata Safari and Harrier will receive a new petrol engine on December 9, which has already debuted in the tata Sierra. Next month, Renault will bring back the new generation Duster SUV on January 26. This will mark the comeback of one of the most popular and bestselling nomenclatures in Indian auto market.

Confirmed SUV launches in Deceber 2025 and January 2026 Tata Safari petrol 9th December 2025 Tata Harrier petrol 9th December, 2025 Kia Seltos 10th December, 2025 Renault Duster 26th January 2026

Here is a quick look at the four SUVs that have been confirmed for launch by January 2026.

Tata Safari petrol and Tata Harrier petrol Tata Safari and Tata Harrier SUVs are all set to receive a new 1.5-litre indigenously developed four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine. This 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine from the automaker's Hyperion series has already debuted in the Tata Sierra. It was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2023. This engine promises refined performance. This engine would be mated to either a dual-clutch automatic or a torque converter automatic transmission.

New-gen Kia Seltos The Kia Seltos is all set to receive its next generation avatar on December 10. The automaker has already teased the SUV revealing its new design grille, LED headlamps and LED DRL, as well as redesigned LED taillights. The new generation Kia Seltos will come with a more aggressive design philosophy and host of updates compared to the current model. The interior and powertrain changes are yet to be revealed, but a panoramic sunroof has been teased.