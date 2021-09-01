Additionally, it gets Indigo Pera Leatherette upholstery with Honeycomb pattern for the interiors. The Seltos X Line will be available exclusively with the automatic transmissions – G1.4 T-GDi 7DCT and D1.5 6AT.
What's new
The Kia Seltos X Line hosts multiple exterior changes over and above the regular Seltos that adds to the dynamic look of the car. The striking aspects of the exterior of Seltos X Line include:
Radiator Matte Graphite Grille with Xclusive Piano Black outline
Fog lamp with Xclusive Piano Black accent
Xclusive Piano Black Front Skid Plates with Sun Orange accents
Xclusive Piano Black Rear Skid Plates with Sun Orange accents
Xclusive Piano Black Dual Muffler Design
Xclusive Piano Black Tailgate Garnish
Side door garnish with Sun Orange Accents
Center Wheel Cap with Sun Orange Accents
Xclusive Piano Black ORVM
Xclusive Piano Black Shark Fin Antenna, and
An exclusive X Line emblem
Pricing
The company has introduced the Seltos X Line at a starting price of ₹17,79,000 (ex-showroom, pan India) and can be booked at any of Kia’s 300+ touch points across the country and on https://www.kia.com/in. The diesel 6 speed automatic is priced at ₹18,10,000.
Commenting on the occasion, Tae-Jin Park, Executive Director and Chief Sales & Business Strategy Officer, Kia India said, “Seltos is a breakthrough product that laid a strong foundation and marked the beginning of Kia’s journey in India. This product has been an inspiration for the entire mid-SUV segment in the country, in a true sense. With the introduction of top-of-the-line X Line trim, we want to offer an even more premium, exclusive product that will consolidate Seltos imagery leadership and premium positioning".