Kia India has introduced a top-of-the-line ‘X Line’ trim for its successful mid-SUV offering the ‘Seltos’. The Seltos X Line will offer some new design elements in addition to the previous top-model.

The Kia Seltos X Line will be offered in ‘Xclusive Matte Graphite’ colour. The car is also equipped with an 18-inch Crystal cut Matte Graphite Alloy Wheels.

Additionally, it gets Indigo Pera Leatherette upholstery with Honeycomb pattern for the interiors. The Seltos X Line will be available exclusively with the automatic transmissions – G1.4 T-GDi 7DCT and D1.5 6AT.

What's new

The Kia Seltos X Line hosts multiple exterior changes over and above the regular Seltos that adds to the dynamic look of the car. The striking aspects of the exterior of Seltos X Line include:

Radiator Matte Graphite Grille with Xclusive Piano Black outline

Fog lamp with Xclusive Piano Black accent

Xclusive Piano Black Front Skid Plates with Sun Orange accents

Xclusive Piano Black Rear Skid Plates with Sun Orange accents

Xclusive Piano Black Dual Muffler Design

Xclusive Piano Black Tailgate Garnish

Side door garnish with Sun Orange Accents

Center Wheel Cap with Sun Orange Accents

Xclusive Piano Black ORVM

Xclusive Piano Black Shark Fin Antenna, and

An exclusive X Line emblem

Pricing

The company has introduced the Seltos X Line at a starting price of ₹17,79,000 (ex-showroom, pan India) and can be booked at any of Kia’s 300+ touch points across the country and on https://www.kia.com/in. The diesel 6 speed automatic is priced at ₹18,10,000.

Commenting on the occasion, Tae-Jin Park, Executive Director and Chief Sales & Business Strategy Officer, Kia India said, “Seltos is a breakthrough product that laid a strong foundation and marked the beginning of Kia’s journey in India. This product has been an inspiration for the entire mid-SUV segment in the country, in a true sense. With the introduction of top-of-the-line X Line trim, we want to offer an even more premium, exclusive product that will consolidate Seltos imagery leadership and premium positioning".

