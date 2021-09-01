Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kia Seltos X Line SUV launched in India. Price, features, other details

Kia Seltos X Line SUV launched in India. Price, features, other details

The new Kia Seltos X Line SUV
2 min read . 11:11 AM IST Livemint

The Kia Seltos X Line will be offered in ‘Xclusive Matte Graphite’ colour. The car is also equipped with an 18-inch Crystal cut Matte Graphite Alloy Wheels

Kia India has introduced a top-of-the-line ‘X Line’ trim for its successful mid-SUV offering the ‘Seltos’. The Seltos X Line will offer some new design elements in addition to the previous top-model. 

The Kia Seltos X Line will be offered in ‘Xclusive Matte Graphite’ colour. The car is also equipped with an 18-inch Crystal cut Matte Graphite Alloy Wheels.  

Additionally, it gets Indigo Pera Leatherette upholstery with Honeycomb pattern for the interiors. The Seltos X Line will be available exclusively with the automatic transmissions – G1.4 T-GDi 7DCT and D1.5 6AT.

What's new

The Kia Seltos X Line hosts multiple exterior changes over and above the regular Seltos that adds to the dynamic look of the car. The striking aspects of the exterior of Seltos X Line include:

  • Radiator Matte Graphite Grille with Xclusive Piano Black outline
  • Fog lamp with Xclusive Piano Black accent
  • Xclusive Piano Black Front Skid Plates with Sun Orange accents
  • Xclusive Piano Black Rear Skid Plates with Sun Orange accents
  • Xclusive Piano Black Dual Muffler Design
  • Xclusive Piano Black Tailgate Garnish
  • Side door garnish with Sun Orange Accents
  • Center Wheel Cap with Sun Orange Accents
  • Xclusive Piano Black ORVM
  • Xclusive Piano Black Shark Fin Antenna, and
  • An exclusive X Line emblem

Pricing

The company has introduced the Seltos X Line at a starting price of 17,79,000 (ex-showroom, pan India) and can be booked at any of Kia’s 300+ touch points across the country and on https://www.kia.com/in. The diesel 6 speed automatic is priced at 18,10,000.

Commenting on the occasion, Tae-Jin Park, Executive Director and Chief Sales & Business Strategy Officer, Kia India said, “Seltos is a breakthrough product that laid a strong foundation and marked the beginning of Kia’s journey in India. This product has been an inspiration for the entire mid-SUV segment in the country, in a true sense. With the introduction of top-of-the-line X Line trim, we want to offer an even more premium, exclusive product that will consolidate Seltos imagery leadership and premium positioning".

