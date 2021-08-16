Kia Motors is about to unveil a new addition to the Seltos line-up, one of its most popular offering in India. The automaker teased its Project X SUV earlier today, indicating the launch of Seltos X-Line SUV.

A brief teaser and an image announcing the launch of Kia Seltos X-Line were put on the company's Twitter handle on Monday. The tweets indicated that the SUV is set to be unveiled soon.

The post, however, did not elaborate on the date of launch. Notably, Kia Seltos will complete two years of its India launch on August 22. If the SUV is not launched in this date, the Kia Seltos X-Line might arrive in the next couple of months to cash in on the festive season demand in the country.

Kia Motors had showcased the Seltos X-Line Concept at LA Auto Show in 2019. The concept SUV was all about off-road driving with custom alloy wheels shod in off-road tyres, rally lights and a winch placed up front.

A few months later, they brought it to India to be presented during the 2020 Auto Expo. There it looked different than it did in LA, with a dark-themed and aggressive version of the regular Seltos. It sported a dark gunmetal paint job, with ample use of chrome, as well as black and orange accents.

While the exact drivetrain and features are unknown, it is likely to be equipped with a spec list similar to the the top-shelf Seltos GT-Line. The cosmetic changes seen on the X-Line last year are not confirmed either, but the aggressive design might come to the finished product.

The motor on Kia's Project-X SUV is likely to include a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol motor or a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The petrol motor can churn out 138 bhp of power and 242 Nm peak torque. It might be coupled with the 7-speed DCT automatic transmission as standard.

The diesel engine is good for 113 bhp of power and 250 Nm of peak torque. It could be paired with a 6-speed automatic torque converter gearbox.

