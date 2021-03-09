Kia Motors has given us a glimpse of its first upcoming electric vehicle EV6. This new car will be the first dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV) built on the company’s new EV platform (Electric-Global Modular Platform, or E-GMP).

The company claims that the EV6 is also the first of Kia’s next-generation BEVs which will be developed under a new design philosophy which will embodiy Kia’s shifting focus towards electrification.

“EV6 is the embodiment of both our brand purpose, ‘Movement that inspires’, and our new design philosophy. It has been designed to inspire every journey by offering an instinctive and natural experience that improves the daily lives of our customers, and provide user ownership that is simple, intuitive and integrated," said Karim Habib, Senior Vice President and Head of Kia Global Design Center. “Our aim is to design the physical experience of our brand and to create bold, original and inventive electric vehicles."

As part of the company’s naming strategy for upcoming dedicated BEVs as well as for brand transition, Kia’s new dedicated battery electric vehicles will be named according to a new naming strategy. The new approach brings simplicity and consistency to Kia’s EV nomenclature across all global markets.

According to an official statement by the company, the names of the new dedicated BEVs will start with the prefix ‘EV’ which makes it easy for consumers to understand which of Kia’s products are fully electric. This will be followed by a number that will correspond to the car’s position in the line-up.

Kia will be sticking to the launch schedule announced earlier, the EV6 will make its world premiere during the first quarter of 2021.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via