Kia Sonet Aurochs Edition finally breaks cover in India. Kia India has launched the Sonet special edition at a starting price of ₹11.85 lakh (ex-showroom). Kia Sonet Aurochs Edition is based on the HTX variant.

The new model comes with cosmetic updates on the exterior. Kia Sonet Aurochs Edition features a Aurochs front, rear and side skid plate with Tangerine accents. It is also equipped with an electric sunroof and has a Kia Signature Tiger nose grille.

There is also a heartbeat LED tail lamps with crown jewel LED headlamps with heartbeat LED DRL. Inside, the Kia Sonet Aurochs Edition comes with semi leatherette seats with Silver stitching in Beige and Black two tone.

The special edition is offered in Glacier White Pearl, Sparkling Silver, Gravity Grey and Aurora Black Pearl colour options. There will be four trims of Kia Sonet Aurochs Edition - G1.0 T-GDi 6iMT, G1.0 T-GDi 7DCT, 1.5L CRDi VGT 6iMT with a six-speed torque converter and 1.5L CRDi VGT 6AT with a seven-speed DCT unit.

Kia Sonet Aurochs Edition’s petrol motor is said to produce 118bhp maximum output and 172Nm of peak torque. While diesel engine is capable of delivering 114bhp power and 250Nm peak torque.

Inside, the special edition features a leatherette wrapped D-cut steering wheel with Sonet logo. There are Silver finish AC vents and a connected infotainment.

Kia Sonet Aurochs Edition has an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay support. The car has a four speaker system along with two tweeters for audio output.

Other interior features are leatherette wrapped door armrest, inside door handle hyper silver metallic paint and semi leatherette seats with Silver stitching in Beige & Black dual tone.

For safety, the Kia Sonet Aurochs Edition boasts of four airbags along with anti-lock brake system with electronic brake distribution, emergency stop signal, brake assist, ESC (Electronic Stability Control), HAC (Hill-start Assist Control), VSM (Vehicle Stability Management) among others.