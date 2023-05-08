Kia Sonet Aurochs Edition revealed, price starts at ₹11.85 lakh. More details2 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 06:51 PM IST
Kia Sonet Aurochs Edition has an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay support. The car has a four speaker system along with two tweeters for audio output.
Kia Sonet Aurochs Edition finally breaks cover in India. Kia India has launched the Sonet special edition at a starting price of ₹11.85 lakh (ex-showroom). Kia Sonet Aurochs Edition is based on the HTX variant.
