Kia Sonet facelift confirmed to make a global debut on Dec 14; what to expect
Pricing details for the Sonet facelift are expected to be revealed in January 2024. The SUV will feature a refreshed exterior and potential modifications to the interior.
Kia India has officially announced that the global unveiling of the facelifted version of the Sonet is scheduled for December 14th. While there is a chance that bookings for the compact SUV may commence on the same day, the pricing details are anticipated to be revealed in January 2024. The upcoming Sonet facelift is set to showcase a refreshed exterior, and it is speculated that the brand will introduce some modifications to the interior as well.