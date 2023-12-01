comScore
Business News/ Auto News / Kia Sonet facelift confirmed to make a global debut on Dec 14; what to expect
Kia Sonet facelift confirmed to make a global debut on Dec 14; what to expect

 Livemint

Pricing details for the Sonet facelift are expected to be revealed in January 2024. The SUV will feature a refreshed exterior and potential modifications to the interior.

The upcoming Sonet facelift is set to showcase a refreshed exterior, and it is speculated that the brand will introduce some modifications to the interior as well. (KIA)
The upcoming Sonet facelift is set to showcase a refreshed exterior, and it is speculated that the brand will introduce some modifications to the interior as well. (KIA)

Kia India has officially announced that the global unveiling of the facelifted version of the Sonet is scheduled for December 14th. While there is a chance that bookings for the compact SUV may commence on the same day, the pricing details are anticipated to be revealed in January 2024. The upcoming Sonet facelift is set to showcase a refreshed exterior, and it is speculated that the brand will introduce some modifications to the interior as well.

The teaser showcases the refreshed front fascia of the Sonet, featuring an updated design. Notably, the SUV will boast a new set of LED headlamps, accompanied by revised LED Daytime Running Lamps that extend vertically. 

This design language is reminiscent of the Seltos facelift. The lower variants of the Sonet will retain halogen headlamps instead of LEDs. Additionally, Kia has revamped the iconic 'tiger-nose' grille, giving it a fresh look, and introduced a more aggressive bumper. The fog lamps have been repositioned horizontally, presenting a slim profile.

As per HT Auto, the sole modification to the side profile includes the introduction of a new set of alloy wheels, while the plastic cladding remains, contributing to the rugged aesthetic. Noteworthy alterations await the rear design of the compact SUV, featuring a fresh set of tail lamps connected by a lightbar. The functionality of the lightbar, whether it will emit light or serve solely as a reflector, remains unknown at this point. The design of the tail lamps bears a striking resemblance to those observed on the latest Seltos model.

In terms of the interior, the Sonet SUV is not expected to undergo extensive changes. Potential updates may include new trim pieces and upholstery options. The teaser reveals a revamped cabin featuring a new digital instrument cluster, a Bose sound system, and a touchscreen infotainment system.

 

 

 

 

Updated: 01 Dec 2023, 04:08 PM IST
