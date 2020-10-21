Nissan India finally launched its new offering in the highly competitive sub-compact SUV segment. The new car will be competing with the recently launched Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Toyota’s new Urban Cruiser. The Nissan Magnite comes with a feature-packed cabin and modern looking exteriors.

The new car has been built with the Indian market in mind. The company claims that this is its first-ever product under the Nissan Next strategy for the Indian market. The Magnite was unveiled to the global audience via a virtual event. The car has been designed in Japan, but the company claims the it is build in accordance with the requirements and aspirations of the Indian customers. The company has not revealed but it is expected to arrive later this year. However, it is to be seen how the company will cope with a late entry in the highly competitive market.

The new SUV will come with a Flare Garnet Red (Tint-Coat) colour option. The car will be made available in 9 body colors, 5 monotone and 4 dual tone are available. On the exterior, the car gets lightsaber-style turn indicators, L-shape LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL). When it comes to the interiors, it gets horizontal instrument panel structure double-deck console. The Nissan Magnite also has a tech pack which has a wireless charger, air purifier, puddle lamps and ambient /mood lighting, premium speakers (JBL powered by Harman).

The car also gets 60-40 split foldable rear seats. The company claims that it gets the maximum ‘couple distance’ (distance between the driver and side passenger) of 700mm + rear knee room of 593mm + rear headroom of 76mm. The front seats are designed to create an open interior space. The Nissan Magnite’s luggage room capacity (336L). The Nissan Magnite is equipped with the Around View Monitor (AVM), which gives the driver a virtual bird’s eye view from above the vehicle.

The car gets a 7-inch TFT meter with tyre pressure monitoring system and an 8-inch infotainment display with full flush touchscreen, Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and built-in voice recognition. It also comes with Nissan’s innovative technology, Nissan Connect, that offers 50+ features (geo fence, roadside assistance, smart watch connectivity etc.).

In terms of powertrain, the car get HRA0 1.0-liter Turbo engine which adopts “mirror bore cylinder coating" technology. The engine is mated to Nissans’s X-TRONIC CVT gearbox. The car comes with cruise control and wider gear range.

The Magnite’s safety features are developed in compliance with Indian safety regulations. Built with high strength and impact absorbing efficient body structure, it is equipped with safety features such as Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), Hydraulic Brake Assist (HBA), Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill Start Assist (HSA), speed-sensing door lock, central locking and SRS dual airbag system with pretension & load limiter seatbelt for driver and passenger.

“Given the growing popularity of B-SUVs in India, we aim for the all-new Nissan Magnite to redefine the segment and surpass customer expectations in the country. It is the ideal aspirational upgrade for hatchback customers in India who are weighing their options and looking to own a world-class SUV, from a globally renowned brand that has a strong SUV heritage," said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India. “The all-new Nissan Magnite is truly a complete package as the big, bold, beautiful and carismatic B-SUV that offers best in class space for family and friends; dynamic design and high ground clearance, HRA0 1.0-litre Turbo engine for thrill seekers; and advanced Japanese technology for today’s discerning customers and tech enthusiasts. We are confident of its capability to become a game changer in the Indian market," he added.

“The all-new Nissan Magnite plays a vital role in our Nissan NEXT strategy and represents Nissan’s undeniable commitment to the Indian market as a customer-centric organization. The car reiterates our brand philosophy of keeping customers at the heart of everything we do to deliver exciting products for enriching experiences. As we continue to prioritize and invest in the Indian consumer, who is aspirational and discerning with vehicles, we aim for the all-new Nissan Magnite to be the first product that will enable sustainable growth. Nissan will continue to be the primary brand in India," said Sinan Ozkok, President, Nissan Motor India.

