The new car has been built with the Indian market in mind. The company claims that this is its first-ever product under the Nissan Next strategy for the Indian market. The Magnite was unveiled to the global audience via a virtual event. The car has been designed in Japan, but the company claims the it is build in accordance with the requirements and aspirations of the Indian customers. The company has not revealed but it is expected to arrive later this year. However, it is to be seen how the company will cope with a late entry in the highly competitive market.