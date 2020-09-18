Kia Sonet launch: Here are five first-in-segment features found in the SUV

Kia today announced the pricing of the much-anticipated sub-compact SUV. The Kia Sonet has an aggressive starting price of ₹6.71 lakh. The higher variants will be priced till up to ₹11.99 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). However, these variants will provide some segment-first features. Kia claims the Sonet introduces up to 33 new industry-first features but there are a few major features that are expected to become deal-makers for interested buyers.

Here we look at the five most impactful features in the Kia Sonet that are new to the segment:

10.25-inch screen: While infotainment screens are common in this segment, the likes of the one found in the Kia Sonet is still unheard of in the category. The 10.25-inch screen is positioned horizontally and the company has made it look like a single unit that flows down to the driver’s multi-information display (MID).

Ventilated seats: Once believed to be a feature only found on premium sedans, the sub-compact SUV Kia Sonet is the first to introduce this feature in its segment. The ventilated seat feature will only be found on the front row seats.

Voice Assistant: The Kia Sonet will be getting the UVO features which will be borrowed from its more premium offering Kia Seltos. The new Sonet offers 57 smart ways of staying connected. One of the most ‘handy’ features is the AI Voice Command. This voice assistant will provide the driver with better control over the functions of the car without having to peel their eyes off the road. Other UVO features include OTA map updates for safer driving.

Bose speaker setup: The Kia Sonet gets a “premium sound system" from Bose. The 7-speaker system is assisted with LED sound mood lights.

Smart purifier with virus protection: Air purifiers are becoming an important choice for many new car buyers and Kia Sonet has borrowed this new feature from the Seltos. The air purifier also gets virus protection to go with the times.

