Kia Sonet launch: Here are five first-in-segment features found in the SUV

Voice Assistant: The Kia Sonet will be getting the UVO features which will be borrowed from its more premium offering Kia Seltos. The new Sonet offers 57 smart ways of staying connected. One of the most ‘handy’ features is the AI Voice Command. This voice assistant will provide the driver with better control over the functions of the car without having to peel their eyes off the road. Other UVO features include OTA map updates for safer driving.