Kia will be launching the Sonet in India on 7 August. This new SUV from the relatively new manufacturer has is expected to disturb the ranks in one of the most competitive price segments in India. The sub-compact SUV will be going against Maruti Suzuki’s Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Venue. Other favourites in the segment include, Tata’s Nexon and one of the first cars in the segment Ford Ecosport.

Kia Sonet is expected to spice up the segment in a way similar to how the Kia Seltos created turbulence in the compact SUV segment .

The Kia Sonet was first introduced at the Auto Expo 2020 and the company has released various teasers to give us a good idea of what to expect from the car.

The Kia Sonet will come with aggressive stance and will feature the signature Tiger Nose grille up front. The tail gate has also been teased in a video advertisement.

Kia Sonet is expected be powered by a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with dual-clutch automatic transmission which was recently introduced in the Hyundai Venue. Within the petrol range, Kia is expected to provide a 1.2-litre engine option as well with a 5-speed manual transmission.

The diesel option will get a 1.5-litre powertrain with a 6-speed manual transmission. Similar to the recently launched Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) with the Hyundai Venue, Sonet will also receive the new iMT semi-automatic transmission.

The interiors have been leaked in sketches. The dashboard of the Kia Sonet will feature a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system and a navigation system with UVO Connected technologies. The Sonet will also offer steering wheel-mounted controls, and the ability to select different drive and traction modes. Air vents in the dashboard feature a metallic, diamond-knurled pattern. The car’s dashboard provides a two-layer tray to store mobile devices and other items while driving.

The official statement from Kia’s Design team states that the Sonet is “Designed to maximize driver and passenger comfort, the Sonet’s interior is modern, vibrant and offers an high sense of dynamism to drivers."

In terms of safety, the Sonet will feature an extensive list of active and passive safety equipment. It will come equipped with up to six airbags front, side and curtain protection.

The new Sonet will be a ‘Made-in-India’ product and will also be made available in the company’s other global markets.

