Kia Sonet launch: What to expect from Brezza, Venue, Nexon rival

Kia will be launching the Sonet in India on 7 August. This new SUV from the relatively new manufacturer has is expected to disturb the ranks in one of the most competitive price segments in India. The sub-compact SUV will be going against Maruti Suzuki’s Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Venue. Other favourites in the segment include, Tata’s Nexon and one of the first cars in the segment Ford Ecosport.