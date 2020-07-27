Kia is almost ready to unveil its new offering in one of the most competitive car segment in India. The Kia Sonet will be competing with Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon in the Sub-compact SUV segment.

The Kia Sonet was first unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020 and last week, the company had revealed an almost complete commercial version of the car via a sketch of the SUV. Now, Kia Motors has listed the car on their official website and has set up a dedicated page ahead of the 7 August launch. Interested buyers can even register their interest in the car through the page. The car is expected to go on sale in India before the festive season begins.

The company has been revealing the car through teasers. A recent video advertisement revealed a part of the car’s tailgate. The official design sketch of the car that was shown last week displays what to expect from the front fascia of the car.

The new sketch gave us a glimpse at Kia’s signature Tiger grill. The sleek LED DRLs give the car a meaner SUV-like stance. The wheel arches are also bold, in line with what the company revealed at the Auto Expo. The car is expected to get a floating roof design with roof rails.

Kia Sonet is expected be powered by a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with dual-clutch automatic transmission which was recently introduced in the Hyundai Venue. Within the petrol range, Kia is expected to provide a 1.2-litre engine option as well with a 5-speed manual transmission.

The diesel option will get a 1.5-litre powertrain with a 6-speed manual transmission. Similar to the recently launched Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) with the Hyundai Venue, Sonet will also receive the new iMT semi-automatic transmission.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated